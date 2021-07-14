Gumboots hard to get at time of most need

Wet weather gear, such as gumboots, have hit supply issues due to logistics and high demand from extreme weather events. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

A shortage of wet weather gear has been caused by a perfect storm of a lack of factory staff and increased demand from extreme weather, manufacturers say.

When Southern Rural Life recently visited several Southern retailers which sell wet weather gear to the rural sector, the staff talked about the ‘‘battle’’ to secure stock.

No retailer wanted to be named, but they spoke about a lack of Red Band gumboots and Kaiwaka Clothing.

Manufacturers had told them to expect to wait up to October for the supply of wet weather gear.

The retailers said the delay would result in them missing out on hundreds of sales because by the time the product arrived, the season the gear was needed for would be over.

Skellerup Industries Ltd spokeswoman Jane Boyd said Skellerup was experiencing fluctuations in its supply chain on some of its footwear range, due to logistics and high demand from extreme weather events.

NZ Safety Blackwoods general manager Andy Antoci said the pandemic had disrupted the global supply chain and caused delays of its products, including wet weather apparel and footwear.

For example, the chain had no Kaiwaka Clothing jackets in stock, he said.

Kaiwaka Clothing spokesman Monty Stewart said the delay was due to a shortage of skilled factory labour in New Zealand.

‘‘This has exceeded forecasts, pushing lead-times out to October in a few cases.’’