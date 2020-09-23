New office-holder sees big shoes to fill

Rural Women New Zealand Mid Canterbury provincial president Marg Verrall in the grounds of Winchmore Gardens. PHOTOS: TONI WILLIAMS

Marg Verrall has been named Rural Women New Zealand (RWNZ) Mid Canterbury provincial president.

A member of the Winchmore branch of RWNZ, Mrs Verrall is looking forward to the challenge but mindful of the work done by others in the role.

"The people before me have done great jobs," she said.

"It’s a bit daunting. There are big shoes to fill."

Mrs Verrall got involved with RWNZ after being encouraged, for many years, by neighbour Ngaire Brown.

Mrs Verrall said she resisted until her three children, now adults with children of their own, were older, as she supported their sporting activities.

That included being involved with Allenton Netball Club, where she is a life member.

RWNZ started as the Women’s Division of the New Zealand Farmers’ Union in 1925, and is vocal at a national level on a range of rural sector services such as health, education, environment and social issues.

Mid Canterbury still has three active branches: Anama, Lynnford and Winchmore, as well as individual members.

Mrs Verrall moved to Winchmore after marrying Bob in the 1970s.

The property, on State Highway 77 between Ashburton and Methven, has been in the Verrall family now over four generations. Mr Verrall is the third-generation farmer on the 205ha farm.

There was a lot of diversification on farm with cropping, fattening cattle, grazing and silage operations during the year, Mrs Verrall said.

They also run Winchmore Gardens, by appointment during the summer season, to showcase the homestead’s 1.8ha gardens to others.

The entrance way to Winchmore Gardens includes box hedging and mature trees along the winding drive.

Mrs Verrall is charmed by the history of the property and feels an emotional connection to it.

The house sits on the site of the original Winchmore Estate House. The estate back then spanned just over 8093ha (20,000 acres).

It was named Winchmore in 1853 by lease holder George Hart, who named it after his birth place, Winchmore Hill, in London. He planted the grounds to resemble his birthplace with a semicircular driveway and large vegetable and flower gardens.

In the past there were dedicated vegetable gardens full of produce to sustain the homestead household, Mrs Verrall said.

There are still Wellingtonia trees, aged up to 160 years old, in the extensive gardens, which have kept many original design features, with modifications, as well as a kissing gate from the era.

Wellingtonia trees fronting the property are thought to be up to 160 years old.

Mr Verrall’s grandfather, Harry Miles Verrall, bought the property in 1928 and farmed sheep.

Bob Verrall’s father, Ken, eventually bought the Winchmore block in 1966. His wife, Rosalie, was an avid gardener and maintained the grounds.

On Ken’s retirement to Ashburton in 1978, Bob took over the property, and Mrs Verrall continued maintaining the gardens.

The family have compiled a photo album with copies of photographs of the estate, its homesteads and some of its people dating from the 1870s. Many early photos were received after a visit from a relative of other people on the property.

The Verrall home is the third homestead built on the site. The original house burned down about 1908 and the second homestead needed extensive roof structural work and major maintenance. It was demolished in 1984.

The house was more than 4000 square feet (372sq m) and had seven chimneys, Mrs Verrall said. She was pleased not to have been in it during the Canterbury earthquakes.

Mrs Verrall is hoping to use her role with RWNZ to continue offering women in the rural community a chance to connect with others, through face-to-face meetings and by monthly newsletter sent directly to members.

She said RWNZ was planning to be in the Safety Village at the Ashburton A&P Show, since cancelled, promoting its "20km either way" bus safety message.

Members have also been knitting warm hats and are planning their distribution around the district, as well as Meals On Wheels deliveries.