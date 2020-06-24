Sheep may fund retirement units

Tuapeka Community Health Inc Society is hoping farmers will donate the value of ewes, lambs or cattle, destined for the works to the society’s retirement unit project. PHOTO TUAPEKA HEALTH INC

Sheep and cattle are helping fund the cost of building two independent living units in Lawrence.

Tuapeka Community Health Inc Society chairman Mark Hay said farmers were being asked to consider donating the value of one or more animals to the society when they send stock to the works.

The society planned to build two, two-bedroom retirement units on a small section near the health centre, on a section bought from the Clutha District Council.

Once the two units were sold, another four were planned, following a retirement village concept.

The units were being built in response to a need for aged accommodation in the area.

"We have had some very generous donations . . . from farmers along with donations from non-farmers.

"We have about $12,000 so far."

They had also received $50,000 from the Otago Community Trust to help pay for an alarm system for each unit as well as security fencing and gates.

"We really appreciate the money already donated from the farmers in our community."

He hoped farmers might decide to give more stock leading up to scanning time as they sent their dry ewes to the works.