WI helping those in need

Federation representatives Mavis Wilkins (left), of Lowcliffe WI, and Isabell Page (right) of Wakanui WI, present St Vincent de Paul food bank manager Donna Collins with $700 of grocery vouchers. Photo: supplied

The members of the Mid Canterbury Federation of Women’s Institutes are donating time and resources as their national organisation runs a campaign called Nourish the Nation.

Institutes in the Mid Canterbury Federation are Chertsey-Pendarves, Fairton, Hinds, Lowcliffe, Ladbooks, Prebbleton and Wakanui.

Members have donated and planted fruit trees at two local schools, provided meals for families in their community, donated food to their local food banks, and donated $700 worth of grocery vouchers to Ashburton’s St Vincent de Paul foodbank.

The foodbank is grateful for the donation, particularly as winter bites in Mid Canterbury.

St Vincent de Paul secretary Jackie Girvan said there had been a slight increase in the number of food parcels distributed over the year, to June 30 this year.

"What we are noticing is more people are coming to us in regards to their power accounts," Mrs Girvan said.

"Winter seemed to start earlier this year in mid-May and people have either used up their wood supply or are finding bigger power accounts, so we are helping people in this area," she said.

The theme of Nourish the Nation is Softening the Hard Times.

The federation members have taken this literally and are knitting some soft woolly items, such as slippers, hats and scarves. The federation has said the knitting will be its anniversary project for next year when it turns 90. The items will be given to Plunket, Birthright, rest homes and the refugee programme.

