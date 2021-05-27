Wool classers pass down work skills

PGG Wrightson’s wool store warehouse manager Ben Askew and store classer Kylie Finn inspect some of the wool on show at the industry day. Photo: Toni Williams

Students from Southern Institute of Technology, seasoned wool classers from around the country and industry representatives converged in Ashburton this month for the annual New Zealand Wool Classers Association industry day.

It was also timed for the association’s annual general meeting.

Wool classer Kylie Finn, of the PGG Wrightson wool store in Christchurch, was a guest speaker and gave insights from wool classers at the front line about making the job more streamlined for those grading product in wool stores.

This has ultimately benefited farmers in the pocket.

Ms Finn, originally from Tuatapere, in Southland, had been working in woolsheds since she was 16 years old, and in the industry off and on for the past 17 years.

She had worked around the South Island and in Australia before settling at PGG Wrightson in Christchurch where she had been for the past three years.

‘‘Not a day doesn’t go by when I don’t learn something new,’’ she said, of the experience.

She was able to share her experiences with wool classers with a ‘‘do and don’t list’’ that included making sure all writing — on bales and paperwork — was clearly readable, accurate packing, and identification of wool bales plus checking content of bales was consistent with multiple bales on lines.

If wool classers could access computerised spreadsheets, that helped eliminate reading issues.

Wool classer Janet Hackshaw, of Dunedin, takes part in a wool identifying exercise before the annual wool classers industry day. Photo: Toni Williams

She said well-prepared clips did not go unnoticed in the wool store.

‘‘Bring them on. I love them. It’s great for us.’’

Wool store staff had come across many undesirable items in wool bales over the years including clothing, knives, drench guns, metal bars, cans, brushes and plastic.

The contamination could not only damage machinery but it altered bale weight, hitting the farmer in the pocket.

Seasoned wool classer Janet Hackshaw, of Dunedin, was among those at the industry day. She had been in the industry off and on since 1979, and since 1990, classing mostly halfbred and merino wool.

She had even taken her work home and had 11 pet merino sheep.

The industry day served as part of a week-long block course run for the students doing the New Zealand Certificate in Wool Technology and Classing through Southern Institute of Technology. Tutor Richard Gavigan said it was a two-year course and 17 students, aged from early 20s up, were at the industry day.

New Zealand Wool Classers Association executive officer Bruce Abbott at the annual industry day in Ashburton. PHOTO: TONI WILLIAMS

‘‘It’s an opportunity to meet and network with other industry people. Our group are aspiring wool classers and able to talk to registered people.’’

The wool industry had a new influx of markets and goods being made with wool so job prospects for the students were really good, he said.

Association executive officer Bruce Abbott said a mixture of people were registered for the day, including shearing contractors, buyers, brokers, breeders and industry speakers.

‘‘It’s a showpiece day for members of the NWCA,’’ he said.

The full-day programme included wool exercises to guess the yield, micron, breed and oddment recognition of scores of wool samples, as well as key messages and broker information, and a tour to the New Zealand Sock Company in Ashburton.

