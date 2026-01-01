Search under way for person yelling for help near Whare Flat

A search operation is under way to find a person heard yelling for help off a Dunedin track this morning.

Police said they received a call from someone who was walking the Mackie Dackie Track, off Flagstaff-Whare Flat Rd, at about 9.30am today.

The caller had heard someone yelling for help, but could not locate where the voice was coming from.

Police have conducted initial enquiries and walked the track, but were unable to hear or see anyone.

A Search and Rescue operation was now under way.

Police were appealing to anyone who may have also heard someone yelling for help in the area, as well as anyone who knew someone who was expected to be walking or biking the track and had not returned home.

Anyone with information was asked to call 111 and use the reference number P064988218.

- Allied Media