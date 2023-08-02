North Canterbury farming and cricket stalwart dies

Charles Wiffen, pictured in 2013, farmed Inverness, in Parnassus, with his wife Sandi. PHOTO: CENTRAL RURAL LIFE

North Canterbury cricket and the farming community lost a faithful servant recently with the death of Charles Wiffen, following a long illness.

Charles, together with his wife Sandi, farmed their sheep and beef property (Inverness), at Parnassus, all their married life.

Charles perhaps became better known for his wine production from vines in Marlborough.

Cricket was a passion. He was involved firstly with the Parnassus Club, that become part of the Cheviot Club.

At the time of his death he was involved with a fundraising project to upgrade the existing clubrooms. He had a long involvement with the old Hurunui Cricket Sub association, and also with the Canterbury Country District Association, where he had served as president from 2017 until his death.

By Lindsay Kerr