Agribusinessman appointed AgriZeroNZ chairman

Prominent agribusinessman Rob Hewett has been appointed chairman of AgriZeroNZ.

Established in 2023, the joint venture is half owned by the New Zealand government through the Ministry for Primary Industries. The other half is owned by The a2 Milk Company, ANZ Bank New Zealand, ANZCO, ASB Bank, BNZ, Fonterra, Rabobank, Ravensdown, Silver Fern Farms and Synlait.

Mr Hewett, a sixth-generation farmer with a 1050ha sheep, beef, wind and forestry operation in South Otago, replaces Sir Brian Roche who left in November to become Public Service Commissioner.

Announcing the appointment, Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis said Mr Hewett’s experience and strategic insights would make a significant contribution to driving forward AgriZeroNZ’s work to help farmers reduce emissions while maintaining their competitive edge.

Mr Hewett holds multiple governance roles across the agriculture, horticulture, exporting and energy sectors. He is chairman of Silver Fern Farms (retiring this year), Farmlands, Woolworks, Hilton Haulage, Pioneer Energy, Fern Energy and Rewiring Aotearoa, as well as a director on T&G Global.

In a statement, Mr Hewett said AgriZeroNZ was a fantastic example of how a group of disparate companies could come together with the government to solve a problem common for all New Zealand agriculture.

“AgriZeroNZ’s work is not only fundamentally important for our collective future licence to operate among discerning global customers, it’s also personal for me as our family’s farming future will in large part be determined by the success of these activities,” he said.

To date, AgriZeroNZ has committed more than $46 million across a rapidly expanding portfolio of ventures, research projects and trials. This includes a methane-inhibiting bolus, vaccines, novel probiotics, feed additives and low-emissions pasture.

— APL