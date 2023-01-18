Serious inquiries only

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A sign at the entrance to the Alliance Group Lorneville plant shows the jobs available at the farmer-owned red meat co-operative on New Year’s Eve.

In November, the co-operative announced the resignation of Alliance Group chief executive David Surveyor after nearly eight years in the role.

When Southern Rural Life asked how the recruitment of a new chief executive was tracking and if the sign had prompted any applications for the top position, chairman Murray Taggart said Mr Surveyor officially finishes next month and the recruitment process for a new chief executive had resumed following the Christmas and new year break.

"Those responsible for the addition to the recruitment sign outside the Lorneville plant clearly have a sense of humour and we have taken it in the spirit that it was intended."

The board advertising the chief executive position had been taken down by January 2.