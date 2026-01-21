Great day had by all at show

The best fancy dress winners at the Winton A&P Show on Saturday were Adalyn Harding, 10, of Hedgehope, and her 5-month-old calf Nellie. PHOTOS: TONI MCDONALD

All creatures, and inanimate objects, great and small — from puppies and poultry to hay bales and Red Bands — and a crowd of thousands made for another successful Winton A&P Show on Saturday, organisers said.

A warm, overcast day added to the carnival atmosphere as families slowly meandered their way through the usual assortment of farming displays while parents doled out coins to children asking for ice creams.

Chloe, 11, and Charlie, 9, Worker, of Centre Bush, marvel at a mother pig and her 13 babies.

Winton A&P Show president Graeme Dodd said he was thrilled with the turnout at the showgrounds at Winton Racecourse.

For the first time in years, parking had to be spilled into a third paddock to accommodate the visitors.

Enjoying the show are (from left) Rob Hall, of Waikaka, Margs Hall, of Heriot, Neil Kelly, of Balclutha, and Cheryl Kelly, of Tuatapere, who caught up while minding the stalls.

"The cool morning kept people away for a little while, then it came right and they came out in their masses."

Record entries were also received across the stock and home industry sections.

