Taieri mechanic to defend award

Greg Bishop, of Otago Farm Machinery in Mosgiel, is a finalist in the 2023 New Zealand John Deere Technician of the Year Awards in Brisbane this month. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Taieri tractor mechanic Greg Bishop is a finalist in the 2023 New Zealand John Deere Technician of the Year Awards.

Going head-to-head for the Agriculture & Turf Service Technician of the Year award are Mr Bishop, of Otago Farm Machinery in Mosgiel, and Bryce Dickson, of Brandt in Whangarei.

Mr Bishop took home the same award last year and was "proud" to be nominated for the title again this year.

He holds dual trades in heavy diesel and auto electrics and has spent most of his career in agriculture, working for many years as a dairy farmer and then as a tractor driver on a station in the Otago high country.

He has always been interested in mechanical systems, from pulling apart his brother’s toys as a youth to fixing up motorbikes and vehicles.

"It made sense to become a mechanic."

His favourite part of the job is travelling around Otago’s countryside and providing high-quality servicing and repairs to farmers.

John Deere Australia and New Zealand managing director Luke Chandler said more than 100 award nominations were received from 62 John Deere dealerships across New Zealand and Australia.

"Technicians require a unique combination of mechanical knowledge, proficiency in digital technology and advanced problem-solving skills, and becoming a finalist in the annual awards is a testament to the hard work and dedication our technicians inject into their roles."

Seven titles will be awarded across five categories.

The annual awards, now in their third year, were established to acknowledge the important contribution John Deere technicians make to the New Zealand agriculture, construction and forestry industries.

The finalists will travel to the company’s Australian headquarters in Brisbane this month for a second round of judging where they will be tested on their ability to perform hands-on tasks and troubleshoot technical issues.

The winners will be announced at a gala event on August 24.

