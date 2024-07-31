Three Southerners make awards finals

Northern Southland farmer Scott Rome is a seed grower of the year finalist in the 2024 Arable Awards. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Three southerners are among the cream of the cropping industry.

Farmer Scott Rome, of Riversdale, was "surprised" to be named a finalist in the 2024 Arable Awards. He is vying for the title of seed grower of the year.

About 75% of his 600ha family property Waifield Farm was mixed cropping, the fourth generation farmer said.

The rest of the farm was used to run sheep and beef and for winter grazing.

About two-thirds of the arable crop was wheat and barley, which was mostly eaten by dairy cows.

The rest of the arable business was producing small seed including Asian brassicas, clover, grass seed, mustard, peas and red beet.

Crops had been grown on Waifield Farm for about 30 years.

Breeding ewe numbers had decreased as the arable side of the business had upscaled over the past 15 years.

"We enjoy the arable side more — it is where our passion lies."

The business introduced small seed production about five years ago to diversify the crop from the dairy industry to spread some of the risk.

Livestock numbers had decreased on Waifield Farm but those which remained added value to their arable system by producing organic matter to improve soil health, he said.

Another move to improve soil health and reduce costs was to investigate changing from cultivation to direct-drilling.

"We are always looking for opportunities to reduce our environmental footprint."

There are two other southern finalists.

Brad Lindsay, of Arhee Farming in Southland, is a finalist in the cereal grower of the year category.

Sam Sturgess, of Catalyst Performance Agronomy in Ōamaru, is a finalist in the agronomist of the year category.

Federated Farmers arable chairman and event spokesman David Birkett said the awards celebrated all that was good in the arable sector.

"The innovation, commitment and achievements of the best of us,

"It hasn’t been an easy season for arable farmers, with rising costs and variable returns, so it’s great to see a strong crop of high-calibre award entries this year."

Foundation for Arable Research general manager business operations Ivan Lawrie, who convened the judging panels, said there was an "elevated awareness of environmental impacts" shown by finalists across all award categories.

"Managing that impact has been paramount to everyone."

An awards ceremony will be held at the Airforce Museum of New Zealand in Christchurch on August 15.

