Bulls fetch top prices on-farm and online

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Penvose Angus sold 40 of 44 bulls for an average of $8625 including a top price of $16,000 for Penvose 23297 (pictured) in Wedderburn on Friday.

The bull was sired by Deer Valley Wall Street.

"Deer Valley Wall Street has made a real impression here at Penvose,’’ vendor Stuart Duncan said.

Earlier in the week, Puketoi Angus sold bull Puketoi 3517 for a top price of $14,000 at the on-farm sale on the Maniototo.

All bar one of the 22 Puketoi Angus bulls sold for an average of $7047 in Patearoa.

On the same day, Glenwood Angus and Loch Lomond South Devon auctioned bulls on-farm in Lawrence.

Glenwood sold 13 of 14 bulls, for an average of $8030 including a top price of $13,500 for Glenwood Wallstreet U05.

Loch Lomond sold four of five bulls, for an average of $6625 including a top price of $10,500 for Loch Lomond Quade 2306.

That night, Twin River Charolais in Tokanui in The Catlins sold all of the three bulls they auctioned online for an average of $9666 including a top price of $11,000 for bull Twin River 230019