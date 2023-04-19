Farmers are key to positive solutions

The rain arrived in time to see a good flush of feed for ewe mating and to ensure covers were where they needed to be heading into winter. The bug pressure on winter crops is gone now we are having cooler days.

Southland Federated Farmers has been very vocal against overworked and unworkable regulation, in particular regarding freshwater and a carbon emissions tax, and it seems the rest of the country has finally caught up with us. They now realise these proposals encompass the entire country and have severe ramifications for all farmers.

Going forward we need to seek positive solutions, not tax ourselves out of existence. Farmers are the solution — we are innovators and problem solvers.

The approach of simply reducing stock numbers is not feasible, on farm or for meeting growing food demands domestically and internationally. The narrative of "this is what the customer wants" has led farmers up the garden path (largely, our customers are corporate buyers). We need to focus on what the actual end-consumer, who buys and eats the food, wants and is willing to pay for.

Farm gate input prices have risen dramatically in the past two years putting large pressure on return to farmers. The same goes for consumer prices at the supermarket, where people are being increasingly driven to shop by price.

The Government’s approach of pitting nine farmer groups against each other has made positive progress an impossible task. While it’s great to see Beef + Lamb is finally pushing back on the Government over He Waka Eke Noa, it should not be forgotten that it was not doing right by its farmers during earlier negotiations.

Federated Farmers advocates for all farming sectors on a fair playing field and has no backhanders from the Government. Whether you are a member or not, you reap the benefits of the thousands of submissions, proposals, meetings, workshops and conversations our trained policy advisers are involved in each year on behalf of farmers.

So, put May 1 in your calendar and come along to our AGM being held at Ascot Park Hotel starting at 1pm with industry group meetings. We, and national board members who will be present, need to hear your views to make sure our advocacy is informed by you.