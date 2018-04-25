`Incredible' amount raised

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Event co-organiser Karen Mills said they had 280 individuals or teams registered for the hunting and fishing competition and 32 families registered to collect the mixed bag of animals.
``It was about the same as last year,'' Ms Mills said.
``We raised about $11,500, which is incredible for a small community and a lot of outsiders came to help.
``It was really well supported.''
She said the person who travelled the farthest to compete came from Scotland.
She had also heard a story about one local who forgot to moor his boat properly and had to get out in the freezing water to get it.
Results:
Hunting: Average bag of three: Team 16, Mark Farrell, 206.5kg. Heaviest fallow deer: Ashlea Verheul, 79kg. Heaviest red deer: Team 17, Mark Homer, 168kg. Heaviest pig, Caleb Leonard, 79kg. Average fallow deer: Callum Murphy. Average red deer: Team 9, Eddie Reid. Average weight pig: 1st equal Team 5, Team Perry, and Team 18, Team Hurring. Judges choice: Ashlea Verheul. Benji’s mystery weight: Dave O’Connell, 75kg. Ugliest head: Team 8. Trophy head of the day: Caleb Leonard.
Fishing: Heaviest trout: Lance Burgess, 2.360kg. Heaviest perch: Ray Wilson, 0.195kg. Heaviest rainbow: Jimmy Feris, 1.930kg. Heaviest bag of three: Chris Rhodes, 3.910kg. Average weight: Gerard Griffiths, 1.030kg. Intermediate grades: Heaviest trout: Ty Robertson, 1.145kg. Heaviest rainbow: Tom Crawford: 0.325kg. Heaviest bag of three, Ty Robertson, 2.360kg. Junior grade: Heaviest trout: Kane Beveridge: 1.570kg. Heaviest perch, Holly Wilson: 0.295kg. Heaviest rainbow: Blake Field, 1.03kg. Heaviest bag of three: Kane Beveridge, 3.975kg. Women’s prize: Judy Guthrie, 2.960kg. Heaviest canal fish: Chris Rhodes, 1.520kg. Family prize: Beveridge family.