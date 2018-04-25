`Incredible' amount raised

Visiting from Caboolture, Australia, and enjoying the Greenfield Tavern's Valley Roar hunting and fishing competition weigh-in day in Clydevale on Sunday are cousins (from left) Mace Pain (7), Baxter Owen (5, of Kaitangata), Indi Pain (5), Phoenix Manning (14, back), River Pain (3), and Bradley Pain, formerly of Kaitangata and now of Caboolture.

The Otago Rescue Helicopter Trust and the Clutha Valley swimming pool upgrade will benefit from half the $11,500 raised during the three-day Greenfield Tavern's Valley Roar hunting and fishing competition.

Charlotte McDonald (2), of Balclutha, took a liking to a magpie and wanted to take it home.

More than 350 people attended the weigh-in day, prizegiving and sponsors' auction at Greenfield Tavern in Clydevale on Sunday afternoon.

Event co-organiser Karen Mills said they had 280 individuals or teams registered for the hunting and fishing competition and 32 families registered to collect the mixed bag of animals.

``It was about the same as last year,'' Ms Mills said.

``We raised about $11,500, which is incredible for a small community and a lot of outsiders came to help.

``It was really well supported.''

She said the person who travelled the farthest to compete came from Scotland.

She had also heard a story about one local who forgot to moor his boat properly and had to get out in the freezing water to get it.

Results:

Hunting: Average bag of three: Team 16, Mark Farrell, 206.5kg. Heaviest fallow deer: Ashlea Verheul, 79kg. Heaviest red deer: Team 17, Mark Homer, 168kg. Heaviest pig, Caleb Leonard, 79kg. Average fallow deer: Callum Murphy. Average red deer: Team 9, Eddie Reid. Average weight pig: 1st equal Team 5, Team Perry, and Team 18, Team Hurring. Judges choice: Ashlea Verheul. Benji’s mystery weight: Dave O’Connell, 75kg. Ugliest head: Team 8. Trophy head of the day: Caleb Leonard.

Fishing: Heaviest trout: Lance Burgess, 2.360kg. Heaviest perch: Ray Wilson, 0.195kg. Heaviest rainbow: Jimmy Feris, 1.930kg. Heaviest bag of three: Chris Rhodes, 3.910kg. Average weight: Gerard Griffiths, 1.030kg. Intermediate grades: Heaviest trout: Ty Robertson, 1.145kg. Heaviest rainbow: Tom Crawford: 0.325kg. Heaviest bag of three, Ty Robertson, 2.360kg. Junior grade: Heaviest trout: Kane Beveridge: 1.570kg. Heaviest perch, Holly Wilson: 0.295kg. Heaviest rainbow: Blake Field, 1.03kg. Heaviest bag of three: Kane Beveridge, 3.975kg. Women’s prize: Judy Guthrie, 2.960kg. Heaviest canal fish: Chris Rhodes, 1.520kg. Family prize: Beveridge family.