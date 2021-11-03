Merino Co announces intern programme

An intern director to join the New Zealand Merino Company. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

The New Zealand Merino Company has announced the establishment of an 18-month intern director programme to provide an opportunity for emerging governance leaders within its grower community.

The programme was announced at its annual meeting late last month, where Matanuku Mahuika was re-appointed as an independent director and Bill Sutherland, from Benmore Station, was reappointed as a grower-elected director.

Chairman Kate Mitchell encouraged growers with an interest in accelerating their boardroom experience and governance career to seriously consider the intern opportunity.

Applications close on November 26 and would then be reviewed by the board and the successful short-listed applicants invited for interviews.

Following the interview process, the board would announce the successful candidate on December 15 and the position would begin on January 1 and conclude on June 30.

The successful applicant would be expected to attend all board and committee meetings.

While they would not have decision-making power or voting rights, they would be encouraged to actively participate in and contribute to meetings.

They would be expected to provide a report at the end of the programme of their learning and insights.

They might choose to stand for appointment as a grower-appointed director to the NZM board in the future.

Earlier this year, NZM announced a record net profit after tax of $4.3 million for the year ended June 30.

The company’s full year earnings before interest and tax (ebit) was $6.4 million, which was a significant increase on the forecast $1.9million.