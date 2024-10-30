Students pitch in on flood cleanup

A group of students used their study break to help clean farms impacted by flooding in South Otago.

Handy Landys member and Lincoln University student Fergus Lee said Handy Landys was a rural volunteering club from the university.

The group of young, like-minded students were keen to give back to rural communities during times of stress and hardship.

Previous flood cleanup work by the group included Canterbury in 2021, Marlborough in 2022 and Hawke’s Bay last year.

Many of the group planned on being part of the rural sector after graduating and felt a fast recovery was vital for the long-term health of these areas.

Four students began cleanup work in South Otago recently, and another six students joined them two days later for another three days of work.

The team have mostly been removing debris from fencing on dairy and sheep and beef farms.

"It’s great to be able to see the difference we are making in the farmers’ lives, alleviating some stress and making a visible difference on their farms. Overall it’s pretty rewarding work," Mr Lee said.

The trip had been supported by the Lincoln University Student Association, the Otago Regional Council, Rural Support, Ministry for Primary Industries and Telford.