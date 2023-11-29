Working hard for tomorrow

Photo: supplied

Sheep and beef farmer John Cowie (left) speaks about his QEII conservation work to protect and restore native vegetation and special habitat on Ōtāpiri Farm in central Southland earlier this month. QEII regional representative for Southland Jess Bythell said Mr Cowie’s work, including the restoration of a riparian forest on his century farm was inspirational. Mr Cowie’s son Andrew who holds the microphone, is the fifth generation to live on the farm.