Winter grazing workshops

An annual series of farmer workshops for intensive winter grazing consenting gets under way in Otago in the next few weeks.

Otago Regional Council consents acting manager Alexandra King said 14 workshops were scheduled across 12 locations over six weeks.

"The focus of these hands-on workshop sessions is for the ORC team to help people with advice on the intensive winter grazing consent process, grazing plans and management practices."

If farmers are unsure of how to put a consent together, they could attend a workshop and should be able to complete their applications "on the spot", Ms King said.

The workshops were for new consent applications and for farmers to update their existing consent management plans.

Intensive winter grazing resource consent applications should be lodged by mid-April.

Farmers must register to attend any of the workshops.

Register for a workshop at www.orc.govt.nz/iwgregistration

DATES

February 15 — 10am to noon: Tarras War Memorial Community Centre. 1.30pm to 3.30pm: Omakau Golf Club.

February 21.

10am to noon: Weston Hall. 1.30pm to 3.30pm: Palmerston Community Centre.

February 29 — 10am to noon: Simpson Park Hall in Lawrence. 1.30pm to 3.30pm: Millers Flat Hall.

March 5 — 10am to noon: Owaka Community Centre. 1.30pm to 3.30pm: Clinton Community Centre.

March 12 — 10am and noon and 1pm and 3pm. Tokomairiro Rugby Club in Milton.

March 19 — 10am and noon and 1pm and 3pm: West Otago Community Centre in Tapanui.

March 27 — 10am to noon: Strath Taieri Community Centre in Middlemarch.

1.30pm to 3.30pm: Maniototo Golf Club in Ranfurly.