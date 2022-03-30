The power of the sheep dog on trial

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Methven Collie Club ran its 125th anniversary trials last week.
The four class event drew scores of competitors, many with multiple dogs competing in multiple runs.
Among them were former national champions Steph Tweed, Kevin Lamont, Stuart Millar, Peter Kidd, Andy Clark, and Mark Copland.
Club president Bob Brown said the event, held on the farm properties of the Koopmans and Lucas families, along Mt Hutt Station Road, Methven, had been run a few weeks later than usual to suit the landowners. It had been very successful with 358 runs completed in the four classes during the two day event.
The event had drawn great support from the rural community and sponsors, Mr Brown said.
A marquee was set up on the grounds for barbecue, tea and general socialising.
And commemorative one-off 125th anniversary trophies were being lined up for the open, maiden, district and district maiden winners of each class which would be presented at an official prizegiving dinner in a couple of months.
The first Methven Collie Club trial was run on August 27, 1897.
The four class event was advertised in the Ashburton Mail. It cost members at the time 2s6d for each entry and saw three merino wethers, or five crossbreds, used across the four classes.