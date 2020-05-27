Viticulturist awards call for entries

Nick Paulin. Photo: SRL Files

This year’s Central Otago Young Viticulturist of the Year competition will be held at the Otago Polytechnic Central campus on July 16.

Convener Nick Paulin said eight competitors were needed and he urged those thinking about entering to apply through the www.nzwine.com website or through the competition’s Facebook page.

‘‘Don’t be afraid to enter. It is educational as well as competitive. That is the key message.

There would also be an education day at the Domaine Thomson vineyard on June 18.