Mohair products inspired by nature

Beating the chill with mohair throws and socks designed locally is Steven Hobson. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Mountain views and crisp cool winters are the inspiration for a range of natural mohair products.

The Glamorous Goat, established by Steven and Hayley Hobson, is a small business offering mohair throws and socks.

Working out of their home in Wanaka, the couple design the products locally, which are then manufactured in South Africa by members of Mr Hobson’s family.

Mr Hobson was born in South Africa.

"I’m from an Angora goat-farming background."

His family had been farming goats since 1857, he said.

"I’ve always had mohair throws around the house and on the bed and I’ve appreciated the benefits of mohair and how warm it keeps you," he said.

Mr Hobson met his wife, Hayley, a New Zealander, while they were both working in London.

They then moved to Australia, and began taking regular holidays to Wanaka, finally moving there about two years ago.

The Glamorous Goat was launched at last year’s Wanaka A&P Show, only about week before the country went into the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

"And that is when the website went live, so it has been a bit slow during the Covid period."

He and his wife were a good team, he said.

"She has all the good ideas, and she is a good counterbalance to my ideas."

They offered socks for hiking, running, business wear, as well as socks for tradies and children.

Mohair had hollow fibres, drawing (or wicking) moisture away from the skin.

"If you sweat it moves moisture away."

It also had antibacterial properties, "so you are not going to get smelly socks", he said.

The names of the mohair throws reflected the local environment, and included Cromwell Cherry, Aspiring Forest, Mt Iron and Roy’s Blue.

"A throw would fit in anyone’s house, from a design aspect and from a warmth aspect."

Sustainability and durability were important factors for him, Mr Hobson said.

"I’ve got throws that I remember from my childhood."

