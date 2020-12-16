Sefton strawberries ripening on schedule

Cam Booker expects there to be a good crop of strawberries this Christmas. PHOTO: CENTRAL RURAL LIFE FILES

Strawberries are ripening just in time for Christmas, but North Canterbury grower Cam Booker expects them to be snapped up quickly.

As he prepares for the eighth annual Sefton Christmas Harvest Market being held at his farm near Rangiora on Christmas Eve, Mr Booker said Christmas strawberries, potatoes and peas were in good supply, despite the challenges 2020 has brought.

It makes a pleasant change from last year, when the Booker Christmas dinner table was bare of homegrown strawberries.

"We are very much reliant on the season, but ripening has been a bit later this year, so we should have a good supply of strawberries," Mr Booker said.

"Strawberries don’t just grow for Christmas, they do what they want to do.

"Every home wants strawberries and we won’t have enough for everybody, but it’s certainly looking better."

"Those who get in first will have the pick of the crop. We do tend to get the bulk of the crowd arriving early," Mr Booker said.

Once again there will be a good mix of stalls selling produce from local growers and artisans to more than 3000 people expected to attend the market.