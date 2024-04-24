Walking the line

Sean Leslie and Casey Tilson, of Middlemarch, use Clydesdales to till their way to winning the horse plough award at New Zealand Ploughing Championships in the Waikato last weekend. PHOTO: NOEL SHEAT

Southerners took home a good share of the spoils from the New Zealand Ploughing Championships this month.

New Zealand Ploughing Association vice-president Scott McKenzie, of Clinton, said five of the eight trophies were won by southern competitors at Horotiu in the Waikato.

Mark Dillon, of Riversdale, won the Silver Plough conventional trophy and will represent New Zealand at the 70th World Ploughing Contest in Prague in the Czech Republic in 2025.

He will represent New Zealand alongside Bob Mehrtens, of Timaru, who won the reversible trophy.

After winning in the Waikato, the pair’s tractors were put in containers to be shipped to Estonia for both men to compete in the 69th world champs in Tartu in August.

Sean Leslie and Casey Tilson, of Middlemarch, won the horse ploughing award. John Wild, of Invercargill, won the New Zealand vintage ploughing award.

Thomas Sime, of Dunedin, won the Fairhill Trophy for being the highest placed competitor who had never placed in the top five competitors before.

He also won the W.G. Miller trophy for the highest place competitor aged 35 or younger.