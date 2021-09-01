New attractions planned for Ashburton A&P Show

A pet parade and tiny tots baby show are being organised as part of the annual Ashburton A&P Show this year.

Both events, to take place on the second day of the two-day event, are listed in the show schedule, available online now.

Ashburton A&P administrator Lucille Brown said they were just a couple of the new features to run in the 144th show, which will take place on October 29 and 30.

It was cancelled last year due to Covid-19.

The theme for the show, as set by president Peter Stewart, was to ‘‘showcase primary sector industries in Mid Canterbury’’, she said.

And, just like the competitions classes and sections in the show schedule, the primary sector industries in the district were varied and wide ranging.

There would also be a few new attractions, such as the Dorper sheep breed having a feature show, and small children go-karting in the ring. The House of Bricks would have a new Lego attraction, as well as Crazy Bikes, Balloon Man and a new and improved pet area, Mrs Brown said.

There has also been a revamp of the grounds with no big indoor market tent this year, and the food court has been moved to the middle of the trade sites.

General show entries were being received from now until closing on October 1, showjumping entries closed on October 21 and some home produce competitions such as cut flowers, as well as pet entries and Tiny Tots entries would be taken on the day.

The Tux Dog trials, which ran over two days and was very popular last year, had already had its first entry, Mrs Brown said.

The printed schedule would be delivered in the Ashburton Courier once the district returned to Alert Level 3, but for now people could check the competitions planned online at www.ashburtonshow.co.nz or via showday.online.

Applications were now also being taken for trade, market and food sites, she said.