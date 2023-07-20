Dead gunman was on home detention for domestic violence

A police officer stands guard in Auckland. Photo: Reuters

The gunman responsible for this morning’s deadly shootings in Auckland’s CBD was on home detention for domestic violence.

The New Zealand Herald understands he was serving a community-based sentence of home detention at the time of the shooting - and was subject to electronic monitoring via an ankle bracelet tracker.

Three people are dead, including the gunman, after the incident at a construction site in Auckland’s CBD. Six others have been injured, including police officers.

The 24-year-old gunman had appeared for sentencing in the Auckland District Court earlier this year after admitting charges of impeding breathing, injuring with intent to injure, wilful damage, and male assaults female.

Home detention generally requires sentenced offenders to remain at their approved home address, but there can be provisions allowing people to continue employment at a designated, approved workplace.

Acting Auckland district commander Superintendent Sunny Patel said the incident unfolded after reports of a person discharging a firearm inside the building site at lower Queen St at 7.22am.

A significant number of police responded and cordoned off the area. The Police Eagle helicopter was also deployed and provided oversight.

“The offender has moved through the building site and continued to discharge his firearm. Upon reaching the upper levels of the building, the male has contained himself within the elevator shaft and our staff have attempted to engage with him.

“Further shots were fired from the male and he was located deceased a short time later.”

Patel said details about what occurred were still emerging.

“What has unfolded is understandably alarming and we are reassuring the public that this incident has been contained and is an isolated incident.

“We can also advise that this is not a national security risk.”

Armed police at the scene in downtown Auckland after a shooting incident which has left multiple people dead. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told media the offender was armed with a pump-action shotgun.

Today’s incidents appeared to be the actions of one individual and were not seeking anyone else, he said.

His understanding is that there was no identified “political or ideological motivation” for the shooter and as such, there was no need to change the national security risk.

“I want to thank the brave men and women of the New Zealand Police.

“Police who ran into fire from the gunman straight into harm’s way in order to save the lives of others,” Hipkins said.

“These kinds of situations move fast and the actions of those who risk their lives to save others are nothing short of heroic.”