Deaf, non-verbal man among 'inexcusable' targets

Optus accepts sales staff acted unconscionably when selling phones and contracts to more than 400 people at 16 stores, including vulnerable customers such as Indigenous and intellectually disabled people. Photo: Reuters

A telecommunications giant in Australia signed up a homeless, non-verbal, deaf amputee to five contracts and then resisted complaints about its sales practices, a court has been told.

The disability pensioner's plight was highlighted in the Federal Court in Adelaide on Tuesday after Optus agreed to pay a $A100 million ($NZ111 million) penalty.

Optus and Australia's competition watchdog are seeking court approval for the hefty fine after the company admitted in June this year to breaching consumer law.

It has accepted sales staff acted unconscionably when selling phones and contracts to more than 400 people at 16 stores nationwide between 2019 and 2023, including vulnerable customers such as Indigenous and intellectually disabled people.

Judge Patrick O'Sullivan heard submissions from the nation's second-biggest telco and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission during the Federal Court penalty-phase hearing.

Sam Duggan, for the ACCC, cited the example of a disability pensioner who "was homeless, lived with deafness and was mute and had parts of his fingers and hands amputated".

He had "very limited ability to use technology" and his sole income was the disability pension.

Despite this, Optus's Westfield Marion store in Adelaide sold him two phones, three phone plans and two accessory bundles with a total value of $A7542.

The man's support co-ordinator, who spent months trying to resolve the complaint without success, was told by Optus staff they could not speak to him until they had spoken to his client, even though the man was deaf and non-verbal.

Steven Finch SC, for Optus, told the judge that "we emphatically accept this (hearing) is not a rubber-stamp exercise that we're asking you to undertake".

"Optus sincerely apologises to all the customers affected by the misconduct, which we accept was inexcusable and unacceptable," he said.

"These apologies are not empty words or merely a promise to do better, because … there has been an extensive remediation and reconstruction plan … which are enforceable in this court."

Key steps taken include improved credit checks, training for sales staff, a remediation program, 34 licensee stores switching to direct management by Optus and a $US1 million donation to support digital literacy for Indigenous people.

Mr Duggan also cited the case of another customer who was signed up to seven contracts totalling $21,450 at Optus's Munno Para store in Adelaide.

"(Her) parents contacted Optus and explained that she was on a disability pension, lived with an intellectual disability, did not have the capacity to understand written documents and could not make financial decisions due to her disability," he said.

Optus sales staff used false information when conducting credit checks on the woman.

But after a complaint to the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman, Optus management did not identify any issues or breaches.

"Optus now accepts that the conduct in relation to (the customer) was unconscionable and we say obviously so from that description," Mr Finch said.

The ACCC considered the conduct of Optus staff in its Palmerston and Casuarina stores in the Northern Territory to be the "most serious".

It found that 564 consumers - many of them Indigenous - signed contracts worth $650,000 that were the result of inappropriate sales practices.

Judge O'Sullivan has reserved his decision on the penalty to be imposed on Optus.