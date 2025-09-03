Govt close to deal with ship builder

Rail Minister Winston Peters. Photo: RNZ

The government is close to striking a deal with a shipbuilder to deliver the new Cook Strait ferries.

Ferry Holdings - a Crown company set up to buy the ships - has signed a letter of intent with one shipyard and would soon begin the final stage of technical negotiations.

The shipyard would be named once the final contracts are signed.

However, Rail Minister Winston Peters said it has already agreed to a fixed price, required specifications and a completion date in 2029.

The two new ferries will be 200 metres long with room for 1500 people each, and the ability to transport cars, trucks and rail wagons.