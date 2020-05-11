Investment boosts TracPlus by $5million

TracPlus chief operating officer Oli Smith holds a RockAIR tracking and messaging device, one of the pieces of hardware that TracPlus supports.PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR

Dunedin tracking and communication company TracPlus says it has agreed on a round of $5million of funding from an experienced technology investment firm.

TracPlus gives first responders, firefighters and others such as in the military and aviation sectors live tracking technology and communication.

TracPlus chief executive Trevor McIntyre said the company had a number of funding options but chose Movac for its investment style and "hands-on’’ experience growing tech companies.

"It was also really important to us that there was a strong personality fit between the two teams,’’ he said.

"We have big future plans, and we’re thrilled to have Movac’s investment and support for the next stage of our journey."

As a result of the Movac investment, partner Mark Vivian joins the TracPlus board.

“We’re delighted to be investing in a Kiwi tech company that helps their clients take care of their people and assets,’’ Mr Vivian said.

The company aims to grow its technical and sales abilities as a result of the investment.

TracPlus had built a team, products and clients that they could be very proud of, Mr Vivian said.

"It’s also worth acknowledging the support and commitment of the company’s early-stage investors to get the business this far, and I’m excited as to what the future looks like for TracPlus."

TracPlus was founded in 2007 and now has clients such as CalFire, San Diego Gas & Electric, the Ministry of Agriculture in Chile and the National Aerial Firefighting Centre in Australia.

TracPlus also acquired Cambridge technology business v2track Limited as part of the Movac investment.

v2track Limited would provide TracPlus with tracking devices and grow "the footprint globally’’ with market presence in Africa and Europe, TracPlus said in a statement.