Lifestyle property fetches $400k above valuation at auction

This five-bedroom home and lifestyle block in Prebbleton fetched $2 million at a recent auction. Photo: Supplied

A lifestyle property with a sprawling five-bedroom home in Prebbleton has fetched $2 million at auction as the property market continues to boom across the Canterbury region.

The 3.8ha block featuring eight paddocks near Prebbleton Village had been valued in the range of $1.6m before it went under the hammer during Cup Week – the median sales price for the lifestyle blocks in the suburb was $1.5m.

“It was sold by the original owners who had built it for themselves many years ago – it was only on the market for two weeks,” said Ray White Metro real estate agent Gina Guthrie.

Lounge room with a view, Photo: Supplied

The transaction spearheaded more than $7m worth of sales generated by 10 properties for the company’s offices throughout Canterbury last week.

“It was a short week but buyers were very much at the races,” said Ray White South Island regional manager, Jane Meyer.

“Auctions are being called forward because of the sheer interest properties are generating at the moment. The auction rooms are packed and bidding is competitive.”