Lifestyle property fetches $400k above valuation at auction

The 3.8ha block featuring eight paddocks near Prebbleton Village had been valued in the range of $1.6m before it went under the hammer during Cup Week – the median sales price for the lifestyle blocks in the suburb was $1.5m.
“It was sold by the original owners who had built it for themselves many years ago – it was only on the market for two weeks,” said Ray White Metro real estate agent Gina Guthrie.
“It was a short week but buyers were very much at the races,” said Ray White South Island regional manager, Jane Meyer.
“Auctions are being called forward because of the sheer interest properties are generating at the moment. The auction rooms are packed and bidding is competitive.”