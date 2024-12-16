Scott lands $20m appliance automation contract in China

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Scott Technology has secured its largest ever appliance automation contract in China, valued at about $20 million.

In a statement, the Dunedin company said the contract was with a prominent global Chinese whiteware manufacturer and involved several projects including the automation of top and front-loader production lines.

It was a long-standing customer and the partnership had grown since 2000 during which Scott had delivered nine advanced production lines, it said.

Scott’s appliance business unit, led out of China and supported by Christchurch, specialises in designing and manufacturing automation systems for global appliance manufacturers.

Those systems span a variety of applications, including production lines for cooking systems, laundry equipment and refrigeration units.

Scott has also announced the appointment of two new executives, effective January 1, 2025. Mark O’Malley will take on the role of chief financial officer (CFO), and Anthony Wesney will step into the newly created position of director of transformation.

