Two years of YES opportunities

Youth Employment Success employers at the celebration on Tuesday night. PHOTO: Supplied

Two years of Youth Employment Success (YES) was celebrated on Tuesday night at an event attended by more than 100 YES youth friendly employers and supporters.

Since YES started in Dunedin, youth have benefited from connecting with employers to help them create sustainable pathways into employment.

‘‘Each year we are inspired to see more and more youth engaging with YES employers to help them towards finding work or starting training,’’ Ministry for Social Development regional commissioner Jason Tibble said.

‘‘In fact since YES started, over 250 young people have experienced YES opportunities.

‘‘At the same time, this focus on employment connections for our young ones has seen the proportion of youth on the unemployment benefit drop by 5% over the past 3 years.

‘‘Those young people contacting YES employers tell us they appreciate the opportunity to have a frank conversation about what it takes to work in a particular industry and the YES employers enjoy the opportunity to help support the next generation of workers in our community.’’

The event was not just about celebrating the two­year milestone, it was also about acknowledging the unwavering support of the YES employers and many of those employers were on hand to receive their certificate and share their YES success stories.

There are 72 YES employers in Dunedin offering close to 1000 opportunities. YES is funded by the Ministry of Social Development and facilitated by local creative industry Firebrand.

To find out more about YES and the opportunities on offer visit the YES website www.youthemployer.nz.