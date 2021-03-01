Someone made a week for me this week. Well, it wasn’t just some one, it was more like some LOTS, the organisers, the volunteers, the actors, the directors, the costumers ... everyone who came together to make Dunedin Fringe Festival, writes Liz Breslin.
Dunedin’s 150-year-old Forbury Park trotting venue will soon be no more. But it was once the most popular place in town. No more so than during the exhilarating, surprising and record-breaking, 1965 Interdominion Championships.
More than 17,000 Dunedin households could subdivide or add dwellings to their properties if likely changes to city planning regulations go ahead. But how do you, as a householder, go about doing that?Will it even help relieve our acute housing crisis?