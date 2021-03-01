Magazine

    The directors’ cut

    As the Dunedin Fringe Festival closes and two other arts festivals loom, their directors peruse each other’s offerings.

    Mild Red fashion designer Donna Tulloch makes a final adjustment to her piece Shear Determination...

    The mannequin is looking demurely off to the side, it’s attention apparently caught by something else going on in the exhibition.

    Kelly Hocking stars in the one-woman play Thief. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

    Someone made a week for me this week. Well, it wasn’t just some one, it was more like some LOTS, the organisers, the volunteers, the actors, the directors, the costumers ... everyone who came together to make Dunedin Fringe Festival, writes Liz Breslin.

    There were large protests against the Employment Contracts Act in 1991, up and down the country,...

    The Employment Contracts Act is 30 years old and the country still hasn’t recovered, even as it prepares for the next major employment upheaval, writes Bruce Munro.

    Playwright and performer Michael Metzger on the treadmill for The Changing Shed. PHOTOS: JORDAN...

    Michael Metzger’s Dunedin Fringe Festival play examines rural masculinity through the lens of his own story, he tells Tom McKinlay.

    PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

    We’re already in March, and the start of autumn. The nights are getting longer, the mornings a little chillier and the leaves on the trees are already beginning to change, writes life coach Jan...

    Liz Breslin

    "They called you ‘Famous Hawea Writer Liz Breslin’," said my girlfriend. Who did? Am I? After I got off the phone I got under the duvet and stayed there a while.

    Reversible El Jay label coat, 1979. Gift of Mrs E. McIndoe; Otago Museum ...

    Reversible garments have come into and gone out of fashion over many years. There’s a certain novelty appeal, combined with a sense of ingenious efficiency.

    Photo: Getty Images

    Several weeks ago, I discussed taking a shared or teamwork approach to routine household chores. Here are some suggestions for making it work, writes parenting columnist Ian Munro.

    The boardwalk at the start of the Orokonui Lagoon walk.PHOTOS: CLARE FRASER

    The Seasider train’s two-hour stop in Waitati is the perfect amount of time for this one-plus-hour loop around the Orokonui Lagoon. The first half is mostly flat and the excellent standard of track...

    Ziggy Lesa has more questions than answers about subdividing his Dunedin property to make room...

    More than 17,000 Dunedin households could subdivide or add dwellings to their properties if likely changes to city planning regulations go ahead. But how do you, as a householder, go about doing that?Will it even help relieve our acute housing crisis?

