Huge crowd for Melbourne Anzac Day service

Tens of thousands of people attended the Anzac Day dawn service at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne. Photo: Getty

Victorians have turned out in droves for solemn Anzac Day dawn services across the state, including tens of thousands at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne.

Cloaked in darkness, Melburnians braved a chilly morning to mark the 108th anniversary of the landings at Gallipoli in World War I.

RSL Victoria estimated 40,000 converged on the shrine and its surrounds, well up from the capped and fenced crowds during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The dawn service is always a moving event and this year truly felt like Victoria recaptured the magic of the service at its fullest and most emotive," RSL Victoria President Robert Webster said.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War - often referred to as the forgotten war - where over 17,000 Australians served and more than 300 were killed.

Master of ceremonies Justin Smith said Korea would only be forgotten if Australians let that happen.

"And with Australians continuing to serve in the DMZ (demilitarised zone) between North and South Korea - still the deadliest strip of land in the world - the conflict has not ended," he said.

"So to the veterans of Korea and their families, thank you. You are loved and respected and we remain proud."

Lieutenant-Governor James Angus said Korean War veterans had been largely overlooked and the service was an opportunity to make amends.

"Every Anzac Day is both historic and tragic," he told the crowd.

"Historic because each year marks the anniversary of another war, another battle. Tragic because of the terrible price paid by young Australians ... to create our history.

"In other words, their sacrifice is our inheritance."

Former lance corporal Arthur Davis, a member of the army's transport division until 1985, has attended the dawn service for 38 years and said he would march to honour the memory of his great-grandfather and grandfather.

"I envy the dead and I do it for my family," he said pointing to their medals on his chest as he held an Australian flag.

Jessy Kirley, who was 21 when he started serving in East Timor, has recently discovered his family's rich military history.

"I've been learning about my great uncle Alan who flew Beaufighter jets over New Guinea against the Japanese in World War II and my great, great uncle who was in the first light horse brigade at the Battle of Beersheba," he told AAP.

"I'm very thankful for what they've done. It's a solemn day but I'm really happy to see so many people coming out to this, particularly younger people."

Sydneysider housemates Taylor Best and Edward Chisholm said they were in awe of the event, having only attended local Sydney services before.

Pakenham Upper resident Rosalie Woodhouse told AAP seven of her uncles served in WWI and WW2, one of whom never came home after he became a Japanese prisoner of war.

His ship was then scuttled as his captors returned to Japan and has never been found, she said.

People laid poppies at the top of the shrine following the service, ahead of an expected crowd of 10,000 marching back towards the monument from the Princes Bridge.

Premier Daniel Andrews, Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp, Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton and opposition deputy upper house leader Matt Bach attended the dawn service.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was represented by Government Services Minister Bill Shorten.