Ash cause of Mosgiel dispute

Police were called to a neighbourhood dispute in Mosgiel this morning after a Dunedin man took exception to the amount of ash being produced by a nearby lumber yard.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 59-year-old man went to vent his issues with a neighbouring lumber yard about the amount of ash being produced by their operation, about 9.30am.

In the process, the man threw ash around the place, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police were called.

When they attended they spoke to all parties involved and tried to remedy the issues that had been raised.

The situation would be monitored, but hopefully the events today would be the end of it, Snr Sgt Bond said.

