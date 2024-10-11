Student army pitching in to help damaged farm in Catlins

Student Volunteer Army Otago president Paige Bowman will lead a throng to assist a flood-hit farmer in the Catlins. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

The Student Volunteer Army is on the march again and will pitch in to help a flood-damaged farm in the Catlins tomorrow.

SVA, Volunteer South and Unicrew are hosting a special event which involves students travelling to the Caitlins to help with the cleanup from this month’s devastating flooding.

SVA Otago president Paige Bowman said they expected more than 50 students to participate.

"The farmers have a lot of debris just all over the land that we'll be clearing out and hopefully making the job a lot easier.

"They reached out to the SVA and then we had a meeting with Uni Crew Volunteers and Volunteer South and decided that we'd collaborate on this and then go out and hopefully have a joint impact with as many volunteers as we can."

Ms Bowman promised the work would not be too "intense".

"It'll be nothing too technical because we're not expecting anyone to have any sort of farming skills.

"I just like how we get to help the community and there's so many different things that we're able to do and it's just interesting."

This month’s floods in the South were some of the region’s most damaging in the past century; and several parts of the region are still counting the cost of the cleanup.

Since the flooding, a "lot of people have reached out" to the SVA, Ms Bowman said.

"The council's been good with just understanding what they need help with.

"And then from a volunteer perspective, we can just go in after the council's done the initial evaluation of what the problems are and then helping out in areas that volunteers are able to help with that you don't need to be specially trained for."

Students are asked to meet in the Link by 8.30am for an event briefing. The free bus will depart at 9am tomorrow.

matthew.littlewood@odt.co.nz