Thursday, 12 August 2021

Car spiked, man arrested after fleeing police

    By Daisy Hudson
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A car was spiked and a man arrested after fleeing police in Dunedin this afternoon.

    A police spokeswoman said police received a report of concerning driving behaviour in Waikouaiti-Waitati Rd about 12.30pm.

    The vehicle was pulled over and officers were speaking with the driver when he decided to take off.

    Police did not pursue.

    At 2.30pm, the vehicle was seen by police heading southbound on State Highway 1 towards Dunedin.

    The vehicle was spiked shortly before 3pm in Ravensbourne Rd and a 29-year-old man taken into custody.

    No injuries were reported.  

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter