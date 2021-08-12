Car spiked, man arrested after fleeing police

A car was spiked and a man arrested after fleeing police in Dunedin this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said police received a report of concerning driving behaviour in Waikouaiti-Waitati Rd about 12.30pm.

The vehicle was pulled over and officers were speaking with the driver when he decided to take off.

Police did not pursue.

At 2.30pm, the vehicle was seen by police heading southbound on State Highway 1 towards Dunedin.

The vehicle was spiked shortly before 3pm in Ravensbourne Rd and a 29-year-old man taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.