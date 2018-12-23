Christmas Day bus route cut

The Otago Heritage Bus Society will only be running the St Clair to Normanby Christmas Day service this year. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Otago Heritage Bus Society is cutting back its Christmas Day services due to a decrease in passengers.

The society traditionally ran two services on the day; one from St Clair to Normanby and another from St Kilda to Brockville/Halfway Bush.

The St Kilda to Brockville/Halfway Bush service has been cancelled.

Committee member Peter Dowden said it could be a struggle to fill the bus, and it would sometimes run with no passengers for a whole trip.

"The very few people we did pick up really were relying on the service.

"It's a sad day for us to be dropping it.''

The route involved lots of hills, so could be stressful on the buses and used more diesel, he said.

The service received no public subsidy.

A lot of people used the service to get to the Christmas lunch at the Dunedin Town Hall, he said.

"Some people are quite upset that it won't be running.''

The St Clair to Normanby service will still run hourly from 8.35am to 6.45pm. The route is the same as the Otago Regional Council's No 8 bus.

Fare is paid by a gold coin donation.

JESSICA.WILSON @thestar.co.nz