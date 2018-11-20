Council gathers in bunker as deluge begins

Taieri River at Outram, taken mid-morning today. Photo: ORC

The Dunedin City Council is asking residents in the city to avoid using showers, dishwashers and washing machines to ease pressure on the city's wastewater network, as the predicted torrential rain begins to hit.

Speaking from the Dunedin Civil Defence Emergency Management bunker this afternoon, council city services general manager Sandy Graham said the bunker had been activated, but an emergency had not yet been declared.



"We're not declaring, we're just activating, which means we've got folk from all the key areas in the Bunker, so we can have good clear communication to keep a watching brief on what's happening.

"We're about to have that period of heavy rain that was predicted, so it makes sense to pull folk together just so we can monitor it really closely in case we can act quickly.''

"There's lots of moving parts, so it's easier to move everyone into one place.''

Mosgiel and South Dunedin residents concerned about flooding could collect sandbags from the Memorial Park car park, the Hotel Taieri car park at the corner of Burns and Kings Sts and the Ice Stadium car park.

Motorists were asked to drive to the conditions and avoid driving through surface flooding if possible.

MetService meteorologist Ravi Kandula said a heavy rain warning remained in place for eastern Otago until 7pm this evening and steady rain was expected to get heavier this afternoon when "significant" falls were expected.

Surface flooding at a property on the Taieri. Photo: Gregor Richardson

The heaviest rain was expected to fall about 4pm in Dunedin.

According to the MetService's rain forecast graphic the significant front is expected to approach from the east and pass directly over the city between 2pm and 8pm today, dropping 30mm-40mm of rain in total from 2pm until this evening.

Graphic showing predicted rainfall today. Image: MetService

It will then spread westward, bringing heavy rain to Central Otago and Southland.

The DCC says a high tide expected this evening will add pressure to the city's water networks.

Council Three Waters group manager Tom Dyer said the 2m tide predicted by metservice for Dunedin about 2.30pm would be "just another pressure on top of the rain".

However, it fell short of the 2.2m threshold for a ''king tide'' used by the Council.

The Otago Regional Council has issued flood warnings for rivers and streams across the region, as the Taieri River begins to flood.

The Taieri River at Outram is on its third flood warning after a high level alert this morning, and is well past the level where it begins to spill over the left bank at the Riversdale Spillway.

Heavy rain hits Stuart St as a front moves over Dunedin yesterday.

Deep Stream at State Highway 87, Nenthorn at Mt Stoker Rd near Middlemarch and the Waitahuna River at Tweeds Bridge are on their second flood warnings.

In an update about noon it said its main focus was the lower Taieri River, particularly at Henley.

Rainfall overnight was higher than forecast, and water was spilling into the upper pond of the lower Taieri Flood Protection Scheme.

Landowners in the area had been contacted by ORC and it is likely the riverside spillway gates will be lowered this afternoon to reduce effects on properties further down the river at Henley.

Dunedin City Council said in an update this morning that rain had caused some localised issues overnight and it was continuing to prepare for more heavy rain.

The worst of the rain is forecast for about 4pm. Image: MetService

Rainfall had been higher in inland parts of the city and the MetService had issued an updated heavy rain warning, with between 40mm and 70mm expected between 9am and 7pm today.

There was some flooding in the Henley area and also around Mill Creek between Hazlett Rd and Dukes Rd North. Riverside Rd is closed as the Taieri River flood scheme’s northern ponding area is beginning to fill.

Three streets in Middlemarch were closed due to surcharging from the wastewater network and a pump was bring used to provide extra capacity.

The stormwater and wastewater systems were running well, but the DCC was ready to use mobile pumps if needed.

There has been some surface flooding and several minor slips in other parts of the city, but no significant issues. A number of rural fords were closed as a precaution yesterday and will remain closed today.

DCC staff and contractors spent yesterday actively preparing ahead of the forecast rain.

Chief executive Sue Bidrose said yesterday the ground was already very wet following recent rain, and further significant rain could cause flooding and slips and make driving difficult.

Staff and contractors checked stormwater and wastewater systems to make sure they were working well, and road maintenance contractors were out sweeping gutters around the city and doing additional checks of mud-tanks in low-lying and high-risk areas.

Council also advised residents to clear their drains and gutters.

Sandbags were placed around the Radius Fulton rest-home in South Dunedin yesterday afternoon as a precaution. Residents at the facility have had to be evacuated twice in the past three years because of flooding.

Some rural fords were closed yesterday ahead of the predicted heavy rain, including the ones on Silverstream Valley Rd, Flagstaff-Whare Flat Rd, Gladfield Rd, Taioma Rd and Waitati and Miller Rds in the north.

Late last night, State Highway 8, on the Ettrick side of Roxburgh, was closed due to flooding.

Otago Regional Council (ORC) staff monitored river flows overnight.

A spokesman warned the Water of Leith and Silver Stream were expected to reach their peak flows today, but river flows in the area were expected to be less than those in July 2017.

North Otago catchments were likely to receive the highest rainfall and the Kakanui River was expected to reach peak flow this morning.

Falling hail, viewed from Highcliff Rd in Dunedin, makes for a spectacular sight. Photo: Martin Milner

The ORC spokesman advised caution in the Pomahaka catchment today, but said the Clutha River at Balclutha was expected to remain within its channel.

Dunedin was hit by extreme weather yesterday, including large hailstones which fell on the Northern Motorway and a lightning strike on an Air New Zealand ATR-600 near Dunedin Airport.

MetService advised Otago and Southland residents to keep up-to-date with the latest forecast in case more areas were added to the warnings list.

Central Otago and Queenstown residents were mopping up last night after heavy rain and snow led to cancelled flights, power outages, and downed trees.

Snow forced the closure of the Crown Range Rd and State Highway 94 between Te Anau and Milford for several hours yesterday.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said while snow in November was "not unheard of'', it was unusual.

The wintry weather produces postcard scenes in Naseby. Photo: Craig Sherson

"Since severe weather warnings and watches began in 1990, we've issued snow warnings and watches five times in the month of November.''

Queenstown Airport remained open yesterday, but some flights were delayed or cancelled. The weather also led to power outages around Arthurs Point, Dalefield, and Lower Shotover.

Todd McIvor, of McIvor Plumbing, places sandbags around the Radius Fulton aged-care facility in South Dunedin.

A heavy snow warning remains in place for Northern Southland, Central Otago, and the Southern Lakes District until 9am today.

A MetService spokesman said strong and cold south-to-southeasterly winds would continue to bring wintry conditions to the region until late today.