Court to rule on museum stipend

The Otago Museum Trust Board has asked the High Court to rule on whether the person chairing the board can be paid a stipend.

Otago Museum director Dr Ian Griffin said an annual allocation of $10,000 had historically been paid, but museum board chairman Prof David Hutchinson had missed out since the 2019 Trusts Act took effect in 2021.

The board asked if it could pay a stipend and the issue was considered in the High Court at Christchurch as a civil matter yesterday.

Justice Helen Cull did not issue a decision yesterday, but is expected to do so soon.

Dr Griffin was not part of the board and said Prof Hutchinson recused himself from being part of any discussion of the issue.

The board felt the issue was an important matter of principle, Dr Griffin said.

The extent of Prof Hutchinson’s input varied, but Dr Griffin estimated in an average month he contributed about 20 or 30 hours.

About $4000 had been spent on the application to the court.

