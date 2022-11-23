Street shut as armed police search property near school

Photo: Oscar Francis

Armed police have been called to a property in the Dunedin suburb of Calton Hill this afternoon.

An ODT reporter at the scene said a house in Riselaw Rd was being searched.

Police were sent to the house about 3pm.

The street has been closed and traffic was being diverted.

The timing of the incident had caused frustration for some parents and caregivers of pupils from Riselaw Rd's Southern Health School.

One caregiver said she was trying to deliver the special needs child she was looking after to his mother, but had been waiting half an hour due to the cordon.

The mother of another pupil a the school said the delay left her "frustrated".

"It doesn't help that the kids are excited about it and want to see what's going on," she said.

More to come