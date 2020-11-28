Health workers honoured in DHB awards ceremony

Dunedin Ophthalmology registrar Hong Sheng Chiong received the Southern Innovation Challenge award at the Southern District Health Board’s awards ceremony on Thursday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

After an extraordinary year for health workers, Southern District Health Board staff have been celebrated for their compassion, innovation, and ability to work in unprecedented circumstances.

The challenge of Covid-19 within the health system featured prominently in this year’s Southern Excellence Awards, which were held in Dunedin on Thursday night.

The winners were announced across nine categories.

Southern DHB chief executive Chris Fleming said 2020 had been an extraordinary year for everyone, especially those working in health.

This year’s nominees and winners were an "exceptional" group of people who had excelled in their roles and deserved to be thanked and acknowledged, he said.

They included medical officer of health Susan Jack, who won The Graham Crombie Outstanding Leadership Award for her leadership in public health.

Dr Jack’s work had ensured significant outbreaks in the district, including of measles last year and Covid-19 this year, were contained and did not escalated to uncontrolled and widespread community cases.

The Team of the Year Award went to the district-wide Public Health Covid-19 Response Team which was recognised for its resilience, and for delivering data analysis, administration, contact tracing, public health staff at the borders and public health advice for the district.

Dunedin ophthalmology registrar Hong Sheng Chiong took home the Southern Innovation Challenge award for pioneering work in teleophthalmology, which was revolutionising how and where patients could be treated.

Executive director of communications Nicola Mutch,

who presented his award, said the DHB was proud to have

him as a member.

"He is an inspiration to all of us, not just for the cleverness of his ideas, but for his passion and commitment to making a difference and willingness to embrace what is within his power to change."

Dunedin Maori health worker Mautai Dunlop won the Maori Health Development Award for his work with the mental health, addictions and intellectual disability directorate services, and positive influence within the wider mental health sector.

Mr Fleming said the awards were about acknowledging staff and the important roles they played in providing care and support across the Southern health system.

The winner of each category received a professional development grant.

The five other category winners were: Behind the Scenes (Unsung Hero) — strategy and planning manager Chris Crane, of Dunedin; Breaking Boundaries — joint winners rheumatology specialist Jo Mitchell, of Dunedin, and general surgery clinical Konrad Richter, of Southland; Rising Star — human resources consultant Claudia Hutton, of Dunedin; Outstanding Care and Compassion — colorectal clinical nurse specialist Kim Snoep, of Southland; Southern Future Values Champion — community services portfolio manager Sharon Adler, of Dunedin.