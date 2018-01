accident_3_020118.jpg Police at the crash site on Tuesday evening. Photo: Peter McIntosh

One person has been seriously hurt after a car and motorcycle collided near the township of Henley, police say.

The crash happened at the intersection of Henley-Berwick Rd and State Highway 1 about 5pm today.

The NZTA advised that part of the road was closed for a time and a diversion was in place.