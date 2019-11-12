One serious after Dunedin deep fryer fire

A fire caused by a deep fryer this afternoon has left one person with serious injuries.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it was called to reports of a fire on Hillhead Rd property in Corstophine at 1.45pm.

Two appliances from Lookout Pt and St Kilda attended and upon arrival the fire was out, but one person had suffered burns.

The spokesman said deep fryers usually had lids which could be closed to prevent fires from spreading.

A St John spokesman said one person was taken to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries.