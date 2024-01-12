Surfing family keen to hit the waves whatever the weather

Sitting in a van with four children while it pours with rain outside is not everybody’s idea of a great beachside summer holiday.

But for the Owen family, it matters not what the weather is doing, as long as they can still get out there and surf the waves.

"We’d be in Kaikoura and it would be hosing down with rain and we’d be in a muddy carpark," Rhys Owen said.

"But it doesn’t matter — we were going to get wet anyway."

He, his wife Jackie and their four children Jake, 18, Alexis, 15, Zara, 11, and Thomas, 9, spend a lot of time together at this time of the year, travelling around the country in their campervan, competing in surfing competitions.

This week, the Warrington family are closer to home, where the children are competing in the 2024 National Surfing Champs at St Clair Beach, in Dunedin.

The Owen family (from left) Zara, Jake, Alexis (front), Thomas and dad Rhys put their feet up while waiting for their next turn in the water at the 2024 National Surfing Champs at St Clair Beach. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Zara said living in a campervan with three "farting and burping brothers" could be testing at times.

"It’s only in the summer. It gets pretty muggy and busy but you get used to it.

"Usually, I try to stay outside as much as possible to keep away from them.

"But I love this time of year because we get to spend so much time together. It’s so much fun. I like that we get to go in the water all the time."

It was her and Thomas’ first time competing in a national surfing competition this year, she said.

At 9 years old, Thomas is believed to be the youngest competitor.

Zara said it was great to be following in the footsteps of her older brothers, who were prominent competitors at national level.

Jake was doing well in the open men’s category and there were high hopes Alexis would be able to regain national honours after previously winning three national under-16 and under-18 championships.

But it was still too early in the competition for confirmed results yet.

Mr Owen said their next competitions were in the North Island.

"Life’s one big camping trip at this time of year.

"We travel a lot around the country.

"Last year we spent two weeks in the van at Piha for the nationals."

The family would fly to competitions in the North Island this year because there were a couple of weeks separating the major competitions and it was easier to come home in between, he said.

"It is a lot of travel, but it’s worth it.

"The kids enjoy it, it’s quite a healthy sport and one of the best things about it is we can all do it together.

"On Christmas Day, all six of us went to the beach at Warrington with the dogs and spent the day in the water surfing.

"We love it. It’s freedom like nothing else."

