Steady progress on shed

Green Island Shed members (from left) Henry Schakelaar, David Mackle, and Bruce Cromb look over some of the building materials they will use to build a roof over the shed space this summer.PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Three months after taking delivery of three shipping containers, the Green Island Shed continues to take shape.

Shed members have been hard at work, lining the inside of the containers, laying flooring, and installing equipment to make them into flexible work spaces for projects.

Shed member David Mackle said the group had also recently received a pile of materials that would be used as framing and for a roof linking the containers.

``Over the summer, we will put up the roof framing, and we also have some roofing iron that we can use to complete it,'' Mr Mackle said.

The roofed area would not be enclosed, but would provide a covered outdoor space where members could work on projects in all weathers, he said.

Fellow Green Island Shed member Bruce Cromb said the shed space, located behind St Peter Chanel School, was changing quite quickly, thanks to the efforts of its 15 members.

Mr Mackle said the fledgling organisation had received great support from the community, funders, and local businesses.

Members continued to assemble tools and equipment, and in the meantime were working on projects and fundraising. These included building seats for five local schools, making giant, colourful ``pencils'', building seats for Riding for the Disabled, and selling kindling and Christmas trees.

The busiest days at the Green Island Shed were usually Saturday mornings, when the space was open to the public, but members also visited on other days, Mr Mackle said.

``We are getting a strong core group established, which is good progress towards our goal of making the shed a social centre for the community,'' he said.

To celebrate progress so far and thank supporters, there will be a combined Christmas barbecue for the Green Island Shed and community garden, to be held tomorrow from noon at the shed.

All interested people are welcome to take a look around the shed and garden and check out the latest work.

• For more information on the Green Island Shed, phone Amanda Reid at the Greater Green Island Community Network on 470-0814.

BRENDA.HARWOOD @thestar.co.nz