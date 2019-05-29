2000 attempts made in 'persistent' Budget hack

The Government is set to release its Budget tomorrow. Photo: RNZ

Treasury Secretary Gabriel Makhlouf has confirmed the Treasury website was hacked, with someone making more than 2000 attempts to access Budget information.

Speaking to Radio New Zealand this morning, Makhlouf said there had been "multiple and persistent attempts to gain unauthorised access to our systems, and specifically Budget-related information".

When he saw the evidence of the hacking he had referred it to the police, he said.

"We take security of Treasury information, especially Budget information, extremely seriously," he said.

"It wasn't an instance of someone stumbling into the room accidentally, it was...someone who tried not once, not twice but in fact over 2000 times...over around 48 hours."

The Politik website has tweeted this morning that "sources familiar with intelligence services" say "the Treasury hack may be separate to the National Party leak and that it may be much bigger and a real security threat. Even suggestions Russia could be involved."

He compared the hack with attempts to break into a locked room.

"Imagine you've got a room in which you've placed important documents that you feel are secure, which you've bolted down, lock and key.

"But unknown to you one of those bolts has a weakness and someone who attacks that bolt, deliberately, persistently, repeatedly, finds that it breaks and they can enter access those papers. That's what's happened here.

"It wasn't an instance of someone stumbling into the room accidentally; it wasn't an instance of someone attacking the bolt and finding that it broke immediately. It wasn't someone who tried not once, not twice but in fact over 2000 times to attack that bolt."

It was not clear whether the hack had come from within New Zealand or outside, but Makhlouf said police would be investigating. The hack started around midnight on Sunday and ended "when we discovered it and closed everything down yesterday".

Gabriel Makhlouf is the Secretary to the Treasury. Photo: NZME

Treasury yesterday called in police over what it called "deliberately and systematically" hacked information in tomorrow's Wellbeing Budget.

In a series of press releases yesterday, the National Party revealed what it claimed were details about the Budget.

Following the leak, the Treasury said it had found evidence indicating the information was "deliberately and systematically hacked".

It said it had referred the matter to the police after advice from the National Cyber Security Centre.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB, technology commentator Paul Brislen said the wording from Treasury suggests those behind the leak had "sinister" intentions.

"We talk about a 'deliberate and systematic' hack. This doesn't sound like it's just somebody noodling around," he said.

"[It's] interesting to see them immediately refer it to police. That would suggest there's enough evidence to aid the police in this and get them started down the track of who is responsible."

Last night, Finance Minister Grant Robertson called on the National Party to stop releasing any Budget-related material following the Treasury's claims.

But National leader Simon Bridges fired back and said his party has acted "entirely appropriately".

He said Robertson "falsely smeared [National] to cover up his and the Treasury's incompetence".

"When what has occurred is revealed, he will need to resign."

The hacking of the Treasury website would be a major issue for the Government and Bridges digging his heels in on the eve of the Budget's release would also be hugely problematic.

However, Brislen said when the word hacking is thrown around people often suspect someone behind a computer - but this isn't always the case.

"Hacking's one of those widely misused and misunderstood terms," he said.

"It could be as simple as somebody emailing the contents of a file and that is considered at the lighter end of this activity.

"It could be as detailed as somebody from the outside trying to access systems that they are not allowed to access and finding a way into Treasury's computer systems.

"That's got to be really quite concerning beyond what's going on with this particular hack because if they have found a way in then everybody else is at risk as well."

Brislen added the alleged hacking was "by far" the most severe security breach in terms of the level of intrusion, particularly so close to a budget.