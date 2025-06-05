Help sought to find missing Christchurch woman

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Christchurch police are appealing for help to find a "vulnerable" missing woman.
Elisabeth, 79, went missing last night with a confirmed sighting in Bartlett St in the suburb of Riccarton, police said in a statement.
There were also unconfirmed reports of her being seen in Mona Vale, a public park, about 10am today.
Police described the woman as vulnerable.
She was wearing blue pants, a dark coloured long-sleeve top, black shoes and has distinctive long blond/white hair.
People who see her are asked to call police on 111 and quote the reference number P062766924.
- APL