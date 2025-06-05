Help sought to find missing Christchurch woman

Elisabeth has been missing since Wednesday night. Photo: NZ Police

Christchurch police are appealing for help to find a "vulnerable" missing woman.

Elisabeth, 79, went missing last night with a confirmed sighting in Bartlett St in the suburb of Riccarton, police said in a statement.

There were also unconfirmed reports of her being seen in Mona Vale, a public park, about 10am today.

Police described the woman as vulnerable.

She was wearing blue pants, a dark coloured long-sleeve top, black shoes and has distinctive long blond/white hair.

People who see her are asked to call police on 111 and quote the reference number P062766924.

- APL