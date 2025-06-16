Six-year-old believed among dead in boat capsize

A six-year-old child is believed to be one of two people that died in the boat capsizing. Photo: File

One of the two people who died when a boat capsized off the coast of South Taranaki is believed to have been a six-year-old child.

Three people were on board the boat when it got into trouble off Pātea on Sunday morning.

Two people died and their bodies were recovered about about 11.30am.

A third person was taken to hospital.

The coastguard said on Sunday the vessel had logged a bar crossing trip report with Coastguard South Taranaki, notifying the radio operators that they were crossing the Pātea Bar, which placed the vessel on a bar watch.

"Coastguard South Taranaki radio operators were watching the bar cameras and raised the alarm, after witnessing the vessel capsize."

Volunteers from Coastguard South Taranaki supported police from land and Coastguard Wanganui launched its rescue vessel but was stood down by police shortly after.

"The two people who sadly lost their lives - as well as a third person, who was taken to hospital - were brought to shore by nearby boaties, who responded quickly to the call for help. Some of those on board happened to be off-duty coastguard volunteers, who were out fishing in a private capacity," the coastguard said.