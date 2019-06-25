Lime scooter death in Auckland

The scene of the incident in Auckland. Photo: NZ Herald

A 59-year-old man is dead following a Lime scooter incident in central Auckland last night - the first fatal accident involving the controversial e-scooters in New Zealand.

Police confirmed the incident took place on a footpath beside Fanshawe St near the intersection with Bradnor Lane shortly before 10pm.

The circumstances were unclear, police said, but the man had been riding the e-scooter. His death is not thought to be suspicious and has been referred to the coroner.

Detectives and staff from the Serious Crash Unit were at the scene for several hours and the man's body was taken by a hearse shortly before 1am.

Police at the scene said a post-mortem examination would take place this morning.

A small pool of blood could be seen where the man was lying.

The Lime scooter was removed as evidence and will be investigated.

One of the first people on the scene told the Herald: "Police won't tell us anything but there is a scooter right next to him laying on the ground. They've covered him in a sheet.

"I was going to the bus stop. There's a scooter next to the gentleman. It looks as though he's come out and maybe hit something. I don't know what happened. I was walking down the road, I nearly walked over the gentleman."

The death comes five months after a Dunedin woman was hit by a truck while scootering through the city after visiting the supermarket.

The 26-year-old was rushed to Dunedin Hospital where she underwent surgery and was in a serious condition. The emergency and intensive care teams were able to work her to recovery.

Following the incident, Lime signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Dunedin City Council that included a requirement for scooters to be removed from public places each evening.

Several other people have been seriously injured while riding a Lime scooter, including Amy Gianfrancesco who was left with a fractured neck, a lost tooth and severe facial bruising in December last year.

The scooters have been blamed for multiple accidents, and have faced a backlash from pedestrians and councils concerned about their high speeds.

Most recently, Lime pulled e-scooters from Lower Hutt for a "seasonal" pause and no set date has been made for their return.

The US company had 300 scooters on streets in the Hutt, with around 52,000 riders clocking more than 225,000 trips since it launched in the area in December.

A spokeswoman for Lime, last week, said, "We will be temporarily pausing operations in the Hutt Valley over the winter. Seasonality is a normal part of the e-scooter industry and we intend to resume our premium service later in the year.

A glitch appeared in Auckland's lime scooters in February, which led to Auckland Council implementing a temporary ban.

Lime had to agree to a number of conditions before the scooters were deemed safe to ride.

The Herald has approached Lime and Auckland Transport for comment and is awaiting response.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Auckland Police on 09 302 6400.